Dr Ludwig and the Devil
Join esteemed mad scientist Dr Ludwig as he faces the greatest challenge of his nefarious career: making a deal with the Devil and coming out on top.
Research demonology! Read legal documents! Face off against the world's least effective torch and pitchfork-wielding mob! All this and more!
Dr Ludwig and the Devil placed 1st at the 29th Annual Interactive Fiction Competition.
|Published
|3 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|SV Linwood
|Genre
|Interactive Fiction
|Tags
|Comedy, parser, Singleplayer, Text based
|Average session
|A few hours
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard
|Accessibility
|Color-blind friendly, Blind friendly
|Links
|IFDB
Download
Download
Dr Ludwig and the Devil.gblorb 1 MB
Install instructions
To play the .gblorb file, you will need to download a glulx interpreter.
