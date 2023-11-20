Join esteemed mad scientist Dr Ludwig as he faces the greatest challenge of his nefarious career: making a deal with the Devil and coming out on top.

Research demonology! Read legal documents! Face off against the world's least effective torch and pitchfork-wielding mob! All this and more!


Dr Ludwig and the Devil placed 1st at the 29th Annual Interactive Fiction Competition.

Published 3 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux, Android, HTML5
Rating
Rated 5.0 out of 5 stars
(1 total ratings)
AuthorSV Linwood
GenreInteractive Fiction
TagsComedy, parser, Singleplayer, Text based
Average sessionA few hours
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard
AccessibilityColor-blind friendly, Blind friendly
LinksIFDB

Dr Ludwig and the Devil.gblorb 1 MB

To play the .gblorb file, you will need to download a glulx interpreter.

